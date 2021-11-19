Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 45,411 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion and a PE ratio of -44.59. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

