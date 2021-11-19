Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,110 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Bancorp worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $33,684,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.