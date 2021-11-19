Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Glatfelter worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Glatfelter by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $770.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

