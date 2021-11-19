Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $34.73 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.