Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of CorVel worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,999. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average of $149.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $200.71.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.