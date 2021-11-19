Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Scorpio Tankers worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

STNG stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $924.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

