Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,486 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Latin America worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 181,098 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LILA opened at $12.46 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

