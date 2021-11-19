Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,763 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $72,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $36.65 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

