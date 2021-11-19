Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,632 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of TriCo Bancshares worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

