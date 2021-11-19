Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 48,353 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Triumph Group worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 443,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 401,577 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 297,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.