Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,417 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.