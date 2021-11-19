Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Citi Trends worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

CTRN opened at $96.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.80. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

