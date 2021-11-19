Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.71% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $759.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.