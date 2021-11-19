Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Playtika worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTK. BTIG Research began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playtika stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

