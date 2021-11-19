Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of E2open Parent worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETWO opened at $12.80 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $2,057,517.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and sold 1,332,137 shares worth $15,835,553. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

