Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Cass Information Systems worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

