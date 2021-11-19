Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,358 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Cerus worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cerus by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cerus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cerus by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cerus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 36.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,741 shares of company stock worth $2,040,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

