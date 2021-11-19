Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.66% of Triple-S Management worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

