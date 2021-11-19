Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 789,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,429 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Dynavax Technologies worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,055,768 shares of company stock valued at $33,432,830 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

