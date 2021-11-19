Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Argan worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGX opened at $42.97 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $677.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

