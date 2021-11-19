Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Kelly Services worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Kelly Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kelly Services by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Kelly Services by 34.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

