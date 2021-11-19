Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of BRP Group worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BRP Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 658,208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRP opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRP. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.