Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $541,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,721 shares of company stock worth $4,752,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

