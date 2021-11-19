Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.69 Million Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,563 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.06% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.65. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

