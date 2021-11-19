Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $8.29 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,696,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In related news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $17,254,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,629 shares of company stock valued at $72,783,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APP opened at $99.64 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.