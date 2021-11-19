Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,912 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

