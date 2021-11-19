Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,144 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Ennis worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 82.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 138.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Ennis stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

