Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,959 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AerCap worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 7.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

