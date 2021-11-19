Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,542 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Douglas Dynamics worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.