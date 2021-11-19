Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Relay Therapeutics worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $35.04 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.