Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,861 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Conn’s worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Conn’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Conn’s by 17.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of CONN stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $692.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.