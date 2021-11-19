Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 255843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.73).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 511.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 429.48. The company has a market cap of £271.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

