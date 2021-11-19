ChatCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $60,655.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,454.58 or 0.99140620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040049 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.92 or 0.00501988 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

