CheesecakeSwap Token Price Hits $0.0822 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $435,539.23 and $96.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00072298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00092243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.26 or 0.07313688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,224.00 or 0.99837275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.