Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

