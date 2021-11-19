Chia Network (XCH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.77 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $142.87 or 0.00242935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $332.91 million and approximately $23.77 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00071220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00072599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.78 or 0.07313089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,517.82 or 0.99504207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,330,200 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

