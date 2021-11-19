Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 17,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 878,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

The firm has a market cap of $510.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chimerix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chimerix by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

