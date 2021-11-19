China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

