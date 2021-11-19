China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) were down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61.

China Vanke Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.