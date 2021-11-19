Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the October 14th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

NASDAQ CD opened at $9.57 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

