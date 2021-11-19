Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the October 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $343,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $2,678,017. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NYSE:CHH opened at $151.54 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $152.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

