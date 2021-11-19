Chromia Hits 1-Day Volume of $273.17 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $527.28 million and $273.17 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00222515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00090344 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

