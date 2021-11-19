CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Update

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 571,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Shares of CIXX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,300 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $17,961,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CI Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

