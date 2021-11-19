Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) vs. Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Head to Head Review

Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cicero and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 0 3 7 0 2.70

Doximity has a consensus target price of $74.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Cicero.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cicero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.0% of Cicero shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cicero and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cicero $1.54 million 0.57 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Doximity $206.90 million 57.87 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Cicero.

Profitability

This table compares Cicero and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cicero N/A N/A N/A Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26%

Summary

Doximity beats Cicero on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cicero

Cicero, Inc. engages in the provision of desktop activity intelligence, process intelligence and automation software to help organizations isolate issues and automate employee tasks in the contact center and back office. It operates through Software Products segment. The Software Products segment include Cicero Intelligent Analytics Platform and Cicero Automation products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

