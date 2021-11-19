Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $20.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cigna in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France expects that the health services provider will earn $20.50 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

CI stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.