Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

CINF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. 414,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,212. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

