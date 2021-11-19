Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Up 39.5% in October

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of CINR opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $19.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is presently 146.24%.
About Ciner Resources
Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
