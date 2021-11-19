Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Up 39.5% in October

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CINR opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is presently 146.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

