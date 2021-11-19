Cipher (CPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,506.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $121,845.42 and approximately $3,506.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00402171 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001131 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $650.57 or 0.01127972 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

