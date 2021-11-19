Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 2%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.15 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.95 ($0.54). 128,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 794,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.80 ($0.55).

The company has a market cap of £171.26 million and a P/E ratio of -10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 26,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,960.77 ($13,013.81).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

