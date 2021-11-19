Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 700,027 CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.38% of CM Life Sciences III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMLT. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,480,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $8,839,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $5,155,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $3,684,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM Life Sciences III stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

